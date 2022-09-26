Distinguished Clown Corps names Emagine Entertainment its new sponsor

Emagine Entertainment is the new presenting sponsor of the Distinguished Clown Corps, the Parade Company said in a Monday press release.

The Parade Company, a nonprofit governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation, will formally announce the sponsorship at its annual Grand Jester’s Reception Tuesday at the Detroit Athletic Club. America's Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner-White, is set for Nov. 24 in downtown Detroit.

“We are excited to welcome Emagine Entertainment to The Parade Company family,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of the Parade Company. “This amazing Michigan-based company is the perfect partner to bring magic to our Distinguished Clown Corps and we look forward to a very special partnership."

The Grand Jester's Reception will be hosted by Longine Morawski, who is this year's Distinguished Grand Jester and a 28-year member of the Distinguished Clown Corps.