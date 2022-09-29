Suddenly see-more? Two places to see 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Look out Metro Detroit, because not one, but two man-eating plants are coming for you next month. Due to a licensing mistake, both Rochester’s Meadow Brook Theatre and Royal Oak’s Stagecrafters will be performing “Little Shop of Horrors.” The multi-week overlap nearly guarantees a showing of the horror comedy musical any day in October, leading up to Halloween.

“Little Shop’s” Faust-inspired plot tells the story of downtrodden floral shop assistant Seymour and his love interest Audrey, living in New York City’s gritty Skid Row. After discovering a peculiar plant following a solar eclipse, Seymour’s luck changes, though at a price that costs him more than he bargained for.

Meadow Brook Theatre artistic director Travis Walter is directing the show and said the musical has a lot of heart, despite its crazy plot.

“Everybody can see themselves as Seymour or Audrey,” he said. “There’s always some part of our life that we feel stuck in and that we just need some help to get through or get out of or rise above. I really, really, really want people to identify with this.”

The show features catchy songs from composer Alan Mencken and lyricist Howard Ashman, the team behind Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”

“It’s a more dark musical, definitely,” said Erin McKay, Stagecrafters’ marketing and event manager, “But there’s enough humor in it that it’s light enough where the songs are really peppy.”

Seymour is the dream role debut of both lead actors, Tim Dolan (Meadow Brook) and Panayiotis Varlamos (Stagecrafters), Walter and McKay said, bringing an extra layer of passion to their performances. In fact, Dolan, a Metro Detroit native who is flying in from New York, was partially inspired for his theater career from Meadow Brook’s 2001 production of the show, Walter said.

Walter is also proud of Meadow Brook’s casting of a woman to portray the voice of the plant, performed by Tamara Della Anderson, which he said was rare for the role.

“I really, really, really, really feel strongly about that, and she is absolutely incredible,” he said.

The female leads portraying Audrey include Katy Kujala with Meadow Brook and Taylor Smith with Stagecrafters, which is directed by Jeff LaMothe.

Between the two theaters, it is worth noting Meadow Brook is a professional theater company and Stagecrafters is community theater, but McKay said that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in quality.

“I just think it’s just such a labor of love when people come together and are able to put on a show like this,” she said. “It’s people just walking down the street that you pass in downtown Royal Oak. They come after work, and they just love what they do.”

While presenting the same production at the same time in the same area risks ticket sale loss for both theaters, Walter said he hopes that doesn’t happen, and both options should be great.

“Hopefully people will want to go see both,” he said. “They’ll love it so much they’ll want to see what’s different, they’ll want to see what’s the same, and they’ll want to see some of their local people.”

'Little Shop of Horrors'

presented by Stagecrafters

Friday-Oct. 23

415 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak at the Baldwin Theatre

Tickets: $25; weekend, $35. Visit www.stagecrafters.org

presented by Meadow Brook Theatre

Oct. 5-30

378 Meadow Brook Road, Room 207 in Wilson Hall on the Oakland University campus, Rochester

Tickets: $37-$46. Visit www.mbtheatre.com