Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true.

"I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from the west side of Pontiac and if I can do it literally anybody can."

The exclusive sneaker line of low top Air Jordan 2s will be released Oct. 14 at 2:18 p.m. at the Two18 boutique in Detroit and Coit's other sneaker boutique Burn Rubber in Royal Oak. A matching apparel collection featuring shorts, hoodies, t-shirts and joggers will accompany the shoes' release.

The sneakers were inspired by the Detroit area and aim to honor the city's entrenched sneaker culture. Many aesthetic choices reflect different parts of Metro Detroit and its culture. Coit hopes they will appeal to everybody.

"I just I want everyone to take ownership and like, it's your shoe, be proud of the city," Coit said.

The sneaker's insole and several apparel items feature a map of Metro Detroit pinpointing cities such as Pontiac, Southfield and Inkster. Coit wanted to put his own hometown of Pontiac on the map, figuratively and literally, as the sneakers will be sold globally starting Oct. 21.

"If your city on the map is something that you would want to see, make your own map and put it on there," he said. "I pulled off some cities that you normally see on the map. Of course, Detroit is on there but I'm from Pontiac so growing up... I would rarely see my city on the map."

The sneakers also feature brown earthy tones in nubuck and nappy suede. Coit associates the color palette with styles from his childhood, including Rockport shoes, leather jackets and wood framed sunglasses.

"It's just one of those colors that first of all, I feel that you can rock, you can wear with anything," Coit said. "But also going to the past and tying in things."

The project has been in the works since Air Jordan first reached out to collaborate with Coit in 2021. The Air Jordan 2 debuted in 1986 as Michael Jordan's second signature sneaker. The shoe giant was fully supportive of his plans to make it a hometown project, Coit said.

Coit would often wait in line for gym shoes as a kid, or wait to buy and resell shoes to make extra money, an experience he said a lot of people share.

"I'm hoping that 1 million people are standing outside of my store and every pair of shoes sells out instantly (next Friday)," he said. "We have a lot of pairs to go around."

Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

Launch Oct. 14 at Two18, 1400 E. Fisher Service Drive in Detroit and Burn Rubber, 512 N Main Street, Royal Oak.

Price is $200 a pair.

Go to shoptwo18.com.