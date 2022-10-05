Holland Fall Fest kicks off with tulip planting

Pumpkin carvings, street performers and, of course, tulip planting, are just some of the activities visitors can enjoy during this year's Holland Fall Fest, Friday-Saturday.

Holland, Michigan, is known for its beautiful tulips and preserving the Dutch culture, but it's also beautiful in autumn.

“The Holland Fall Fest truly offers fall fun for the entire family, with professional pumpkin carving, street performers, pumpkin painting, an artisan market at beautiful Windmill Island Gardens, and so much more,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Friday with a community tulip planting hosted by Tulip Time. Patrons are welcome to sign up for a time slot to help plant 75,000 tulip bulbs at Window on the Waterfront in downtown Holland.

The planted tulips will bloom in time for the 2023 Tulip Time Festival, which runs from May 6-14. Gardening gloves are recommended, but all other tools will be supplied and volunteers will be treated to coffee from Biggby Coffee of Holland.

The second annual Fall Fest Artisan Market on Windmill Island Garden will be open during the festival weekend, featuring more than 80 local artisans and crafters.

Entry to the Artisan Market is $5 per person, and includes a tour of the gardens at Windmill Island and access to the various Dutch attractions.

Eight of the country’s best professional pumpkin carvers’ will spend Friday afternoon and evening carving jack-o-lanterns along 8th Street in downtown Holland.

​​And as part of the Downtown Holland Social District, patrons ages 21 and older can now purchase an alcoholic beverage at one of 13 approved establishments.

The Social District is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Visit www.downtownsocialdistrict.com for a list of participating businesses and a map of the district.

The pumpkin carvers will create 3D sculptures at the Holland Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers Market both offer unparalleled opportunities for local shopping and dining all autumn long, with over 50 farmers and vendors at the Market every Saturday and nearly 100 locally-owned shops and restaurants in our historic downtown,” de Alvare said.

From noon-4 p.m. street performers will perform for free on 8th Street, including musicians, face painters and activities for children.

This year’s Fall Fest is sponsored by West Michigan Toyota Dealers with in-kind support from CityFlatsHotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the Courtyard Marriott and Fris Supply Shop.

Holland Fall Fest

E. 8th Street in downtown Holland

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $5 entry to the Artisans Market