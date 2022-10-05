Jurassic Quest roars back to Novi

The life-size Jurassic Quest exhibit is returning to its indoor format at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi after offering a drive-through dinosaur experience for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limited-time event will run Friday-Sunday and is one of the first indoor family entertainment shows to relaunch since the pandemic halted large indoor gatherings in 2020.

Families can experience some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses and other interactive attractions.

Jurassic Quest spokesman Dustin Baker said the experience feels like traveling back in time.

“Our exhibit holds over 165 million years worth of life-sized dinosaurs that move and roar. These gigantic creatures are set in scenes that reflect the habitat paleontologist(s) believe they lived in,” Baker said.

Last year, Jurassic Quest offered a COVID-friendly drive-thru exhibit, allowing families to experience the dinosaur magic from their cars.

Baker said the socially-distanced experience had its flaws, which he’s worked to remedy with this year’s event.

“Our drive-thru felt like the dinosaurs were invading our space; this event will feel quite the opposite,” he said. “There will also be more interactive experiences to enjoy. Kids will have the opportunity to ride on a dinosaur and even meet some (of) our newly hatched baby dinosaurs.”

This year will also include the addition of prehistoric aquatic reptiles, including a 50-foot megalodon shark, Baker said.

“It’s like taking a deep dive into the past with creatures that dominated the seas during the very time dinosaurs roamed the Earth. It’s the perfect end cap to what seems like an otherworldly experience,” he said.

Tickets are time-entry, start at $19 and are encouraged to be reserved online at jurassicquest.com in order to guarantee entry.

Guests can walk through the exhibit at their own pace; strollers and wheelchairs are permitted.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows.

Jurassic Quest

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

46100 Grand River Ave, Novi, Suburban Collection Showplace

Tickets: start at $19. www.jurassicquest.com