'Comedy Night' to raise funds to support Metro Detroit families

The Detroit News

The Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan is hosting "Comedy Night" Oct. 13, featuring comedian Dustin Nickerson, to raise money to help support families in Metro Detroit.

The Furniture Bank provides local families with essential home furniture and other necessities.

“This fundraiser is critical to our mission of providing support to metro Detroit kids and families who’ve been through floods, evictions or other critical life challenges,” said Executive Director Rob Boyle in a press release. “Our referrals are up 30% this year and, coupled with the rising costs of inflation and fuel, it’s becoming more costly to provide people with the help they need. Our goal is to make sure they have beds to sleep in, tables to eat on and other basic comforts so they can better rebuild their lives.”

“Comedy Night” will include a buffet dinner, raffle and live auction.

Comedian Nickerson was recently featured on Comedy Central’s "Hart of the City," featuring Kevin Hart, and "Laughs" on Fox, and can regularly be heard on Sirius Radio XM, "Rooftop Comedy" and the "Darren Streblow Show." He also hosts "Don’t Make Me Come Back There," a podcast about family.

Nickerson describes himself as “the world’s most average person” but is far from it when on stage. Instead, he brings you into his hilarious experiences in parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people, said the press release.

For over 50 years, the Furniture Bank has helped more than 85,000 families across Metro Detroit, providing them with beds and essential home furniture, helping them live with stability and dignity, the press release said. To donate your gently used furniture, call (248) 332-1300 or visit www.furniture-bank.org.

'Comedy Night'

hosted by the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan

6-9 p.m. Oct. 13

Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle

310 South Troy St., Royal Oak

Tickets: $75 each and can be purchased at thavis link, or by calling the Furniture Bank at (248) 332-1300, ext. 206 or at events@Furniture-Bank.org.

Sponsored by PNC Bank and other sponsors, donors and volunteers.