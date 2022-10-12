'Ghosts on the Balcony' brings spookiness to Halloween

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Many claim the Birmingham 8 Theater is haunted, and for the month of October the historic building has been transformed into "Ghosts on the Balcony."

“We have employees that have been with us 20+ years in this building, and they started to tell me stories months ago,” said CEO Anthony Laverde. “I just thought, what a better place to have a haunted house than one that’s truly haunted.”

One of those stories is from earlier this year when a repairman refused to return to the theater after hearing mysterious bowling balls. The theater used to have a bowling alley, but it’s been closed for years. Other accounts include people hearing disembodied voices and footsteps and experiencing paranormal activity like lights flickering, doors opening and closing, and objects being moved by an unseen entity.

The one-hour haunted house was created in partnership with Bluewater Technologies and features 11 uniquely-themed spaces throughout the theater, complete with projections, strobe lights, fog, live actors and access to parts of the building never before made public. The theater also has a tamer, 30-minute family-friendly option offered on weekend afternoons before the full-on version.

Birmingham 8 recently got a double dose of horror when James Jude Courtney – “Halloween’s” Michael Myers himself – paid a visit.

Courtney was in town to “slash” the ribbon of the theater’s transformation into a haunted house, while promoting the release of “Halloween Ends,” which is in theaters Friday. The film is the last of the soon-to-be 13-movie franchise. Courtney has played the killer in the past two movies.

“’Halloween’ 2018, ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Halloween Ends’ is really one movie, so this is just the third act,” he said. “With any good movie, the finale, the last part of the movie, is where it really gets sticky. The volume’s turned up, the ante is turned up, so this is going to be the most powerful, I believe, of the trilogy.”

Courtney described the experience of playing the iconic character as deeply spiritual. He said it’s the deepest work he’s ever done, especially working with the film’s protagonist Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays his constant pursuit, Laurie Strode.

“We were so emotionally moved that we had tears in our eyes, and tears running down our cheeks, because it’s that powerful,” he said. “The finale with Jamie, it’s violent, it’s emotional, it’s filled with love, it’s erotic; it’s just a really, really powerful, powerful ending.”

Courtney himself has always enjoyed horror, especially paired with his passion for films. He said he grew up watching scary movies with his dad and six younger brothers and seeing the first “Halloween” when it came out when he was a college student was a game-changer for him.

“I study films when I watch them,” he said. “Yes, I’m affected by them emotionally and spiritually and physically, but I also know that I’m learning each time I watch a film, and I even knew that as a child.”

Being part of Halloween culture, Courtney joined Emagine Entertainment’s Chairman Paul Glantz and CEO Laverde to open the new haunt with a “bloody” ribbon cutting, where Courtney assisted with his trademark slasher knife.

Courtney himself was impressed by the experience and its combination of a curated and non-curated horror experience.

“The production value on this is through the roof,” he said. “And the fact that it’s legitimately haunted, nobody can give you that.”

'Ghosts on the Balcony'

through oct. 31

Birmingham 8

211 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham

Tickets: $20 for the family-friendly version (ages 5-12) runs from 2-5 p.m. Fridays – Sundays; $30 for the full-on version (ages 13+) runs from 7-10 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays and from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets and details, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.