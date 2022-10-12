'Hocus Pocus,' 'Doctor Who' stars join Motor City Comic Con

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

“Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” fans are in for a treat this weekend as some of the actors make an appearance at Motor City Comic Con. The comic and pop culture convention will take place Friday-Sunday with its traditional array of celebrity appearances, cosplay contests, demonstrations, children's activities and more.

“There’s truly something for everyone,” said Motor City Comic Con Executive Director Liz Allen.

Friday evening features a screening of “Hocus Pocus” with live commentary from the 1993 film’s nonwitch stars, including Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Omri Katz (Max) and Jason Marsden (Binx).

The event closes Sunday with a “Doctor Who” reunion with panelists Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor), Karen Gillan (Amy Pond) and Alex Kingston (River Song). Arthur Darvill, who portrayed Rory Williams, will be available for autographs during the day but is unable to join the evening panel.

Both events are ticketed separately from the main convention.

Along with “Hocus Pocus,” many of the rest of the weekend’s activities will have a Halloween theme, including makeup demos for adults and kids. Saturday morning, special effects makeup artist Dan Phillips will turn actor Mike Parrent into Freddy Krueger, while the Kids Den will do a zombie makeup tutorial using store-bought Halloween makeup Friday and Sunday. The convention will also have the Lexus LC500 from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Munster Koach – the family car from “The Munsters” – on display, as well as appearances from the "Ghostbusters."

Halloween-themed panels include the “African Spirituality and Horror in Comics,” plus panels with Cassandra Peterson, horror hostess and Mistress of the Dark, Elvira; Danny Lloyd, the former child actor who portrayed Danny Torrance in “The Shining;” and Laurie Holden, who played Andrea in “The Walking Dead.”

Allen said the event is a fun, inclusive experience for the whole family.

“I truly just think it’s the most wonderful place for a sense of community,” she said, “where everyone’s welcome and everyone’s accepted.”

Motor City Comic Con

Friday-Sunday

46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, Suburban Collection Showplace

Hours: noon – 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: Adults (13+) are $35 Friday and Saturday and $40 Saturday. Weekend passes are $85 or $249 for VIP. Kids are $10 on Friday and Saturday and free on Sunday. Kids 5 and younger get in free.

For full schedule and attractions visit www.motorcitycomiccon.com.