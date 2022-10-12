Immersive Disney coming to Detroit in 2023

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Multiple generations have grown up with its films, its songs and its theme parks. Now there will be a new way to experience Disney with “Disney Animation Immersive Experience,” which puts viewers in the center of the show. The film studio partnered with Lighthouse Immersive – the company behind “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” – to create the experience, expected to come to Detroit in the first quarter of 2023.

Similar to immersive Van Gogh and Klimt, immersive Disney surrounds viewers with music and larger-than-life projections, allowing them to wander and explore different sights that fill up the theater.

J. Miles Dale, the show’s creative director, said it’s emotional and entertaining and a 360-degree experience.

“I could look down at the floor and see that I’m either standing on top of the ocean with Moana or at the bottom of the ocean with the Little Mermaid, or on a field of lava in ‘Fantasia 2000,’” he said. “It’s just a very different experience.”

The show’s narrative is told through a series of themes found throughout the Disney films, woven together by the characters and songs that share them.

“It contains the things that are important to Disney about preserving nature, about brotherhood and about heroes and villains,” said Richard Ouzounian, the creative consultant for Lighthouse Immersive. “It’s all these kinds of things that have run through the Disney canon, and you don’t realize how deeply rooted they are or how fascinating all these manifestations are until you see them all together.”

Disney has created more than 60 animated films in its nearly 100 history, and Dale said the immersive show includes at least 45 of them. The films range from Disney’s pioneering “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1937 to its acclaimed Disney Renaissance in the late '80s and '90s to 21st century hits like “Frozen” and “Encanto,” as well as some more obscure films in-between. Dale said it’s all-encompassing but always magical.

“If you go to the park or if you see a film or if you go on a ride, there’s something that feels like you are transported to a magical place, so we try to make that a part of the experience,” he said.

In addition to the films, the production will also include a behind-the-scenes component where viewers can learn about the animation process.

Though immersive experiences initially centered around artists, Ouzounian said the company’s founders have always seen it as a multidisciplinary kind of show. He said future projects will also include classical composers, rock stars and periods of history.

“The whole idea is, ‘What can we do to use this technology’?” he said.

For Disney, Dale said immersive experience is a way for people to revisit the films they loved as a child or introduce kids to things they’ve never seen.

“It’s incredibly multigenerational,” he said. “I can go to the show with my mother, my kids and their kids, and there will be something for everybody. It’s the ultimate family experience.”

“Disney Animation Immersive Experience” will take place at Lighthouse Art Space Detroit at 311 E Grand River Ave., Detroit. No official prices or dates have been set, but the show is expected to come to Detroit in early 2023. For more information, visit disneyimmersive.com.