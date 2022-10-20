Immersive Disney sets Detroit date, tickets now on sale

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Lighthouse Immersive Studios’ anticipated “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” will arrive in Detroit on Feb. 9 and run through May 14. Tickets for the exhibit start at $39.99 and are now on sale.

Similar to immersive Van Gogh and Klimt, immersive Disney surrounds viewers with music and larger-than-life projections, allowing them to wander and explore different sights that fill up the theater.

The show will include more than 45 animated Disney films, beginning with the studio’s inaugural “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1937 to modern-day’s “Frozen” and “Encanto” and beyond. The experience is told through a series of themes found throughout the Disney films, woven together by the characters and songs that share them.

“The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross in a press release. “I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”

“Disney Animation Immersive Experience” will take place at Lighthouse Art Space Detroit at 311 E Grand River Ave., Detroit. For tickets and additional information, visit www.lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/.