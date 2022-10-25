Winter festival at downtown Detroit's Monroe Street Midway to start Nov. 11

The Detroit News

Halloween hasn't even arrived but Bedrock already is thinking Christmas.

The real estate firm on Tuesday unveiled plans for its Monroe Street Midway starting next month for its first ever winter festivities called "Decked Out Detroit." Attractions will include bumper cars on ice, a giant slide and "puck-putt" with hockey pucks instead of a golf ball. It will be held from Nov. 11-Jan. 29.

Entry to the midway and many of the attractions are free.

The family-friendly fun will be located across from Campus Martius Park at 32 Monroe Street. Santa will make appearances at the midway from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 18 and Dec. 22.

The Artic Slide, which will be operated by Come Play Detroit, will offer guests the chance to slide down a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long slide via inner tubes. "Puck-putt," meanwhile, will involve using a hockey stick to move a puck along the 9-hole course to score goals.

There also will be food options for families, including pierogis, burgers, mac-and-cheese bites, homemade chili, chicken sandwiches, and more.

The Midway is a new attraction to downtown Detroit. Over the summer, it was decked out with miniature golf, basketball and roller skating. Bedrock and Emagine Entertainment also hosted a drive-in theater in the same space in the past.

Decked Out Detroit

Nov. 11-Jan. 29 at the Monroe Street Midway, 32 Monroe Street in Detroit.

Go to deckedoutdetroit.com.