DYC gala aims to raise $300K as choir heads back to 'AGT'

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

The country cheered them on as they took second place on "America’s Got Talent" in 2019. Detroit praised them and gave them the keys to the city in 2020. Now, Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) is asking for the community’s continued support during their second annual gala and concert “Celebrating 26 Years of Music” fundraiser Saturday at the Roostertail in Detroit.

“I want the city to not forget them,” said Bianca Wilson, who sits on DYC’s board of directors. “I want the city to have the same energy that they had two years ago. I want them to understand that the children are still there, the choir is bigger and better than ever.”

Since 2019, DYC has grown from 52 members to more than 200 and divided into three smaller choirs, catering to youth ages 8-18. The group was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in June. The DYC’s “Primetime” choir – its most advanced – is currently in Los Angeles filming and competing in an all-star edition of AGT. A docuseries on the organization, entitled “Choir,” will air on Disney+ in 2023.

“DYC is just not your typical nonprofit,” Wilson said. “They are national, they’re in different cities; it takes a lot to run this program.”

Saturday’s event will feature dinner and dancing, as well as a DYC performance and an awards presentation honoring Detroit leaders. The nonprofit is aiming to raise $300,000, which will support programming, travel and performances, as well as scholarships and expansion plans.

“Our main goal is to make sure our kids graduate from high school and go on to be a successful citizen of the United States or even abroad,” said DYC Artistic Director Anthony White. “So we want to put or money into programming that’s going to engage our young people.”

Wilson said the evening is an opportunity to get to know the DYC students and staff up close.

“It just gives people an opportunity to meet people behind-the-scenes and really understand the purpose, the why… and even understand some of the songs that they’re singing,” she said.

White said the gala will be a fun evening and an investment in future of these young people and the city itself.

“We have a lot of pride in our city, so when we’re all in another state or across the country, we’re always representing Detroit,” he said. “Why not support youth that’s doing that?”

DYC’s 2nd Annual Gala: 'Celebrating 26 Years of Music'

6-9 p.m. Saturday

100 Marquette Dr., Detroit, at the Roostertail

Tickets: $125 and available at www.detroityouthchoir.org/events/gala.com.