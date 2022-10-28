Michigan Museum of Horror opens in Monroe. Enter if you dare

Bold Metro Detroiters looking for a spooky Halloween activity this weekend — or beyond — can head to the newly opened Michigan Museum of Horror in downtown Monroe.

The museum, which opened earlier this month, features more than 2,500 exhibits of weird, wacky and unusual objects related to the genre of horror and will be open for all ages year-round.

“As you walk in, you'll make eye contact with at least one of three human skulls,” said Nate Thompson, the museum's owner. “I'm trying my hardest to find the coolest objects around, the most unique objects around.”

Adults can enter for the price of $10 and children for $6 to see everything from wet specimens in jars to an ouija board that belonged to a local witch and the signature of Jeffrey Dahmer’s murderer.

“We have a whole bunch of cool and unique stuff that is really hard to pinpoint,” Thompson said. “We've got baby octopuses for sale, alligator heads, the other day I just picked up a medical set from the 1930s."

Visitors over the age of 18 can visit the red room that's set up to resemble a serial killer’s photo lab.

“It’s set up to be like an old photography developing station, like a red room, so you walk in and there are just pictures everywhere,” Thompson said. “There's (photos of) celebrity deaths, we have Jeffrey Dahmer’s post mortem photos… We have Jack the Ripper’s victims, all their faces next to the location of where they were found. We have old crime scene photos, even from the late 1800s.”

The museum offers tarot readings and Thompson plans to give haunted house tours of Monroe starting next summer. Thompson expects interest in the museum to last year-round because the horror genre is becoming more mainstream.

"Nowadays more than any, the Halloween vibes and the horror vibes, the interest in horror movies, and just horror in general, I think you know, it doesn't just stick within the month of October anymore, I think it's become a little bit more mainstream," Thompson said. "They like the alternative side of things. They like, you know, as close as they can get to the fear while it's still being controlled for them."

Thompson, 26, is a local horror filmmaker from Monroe and said there was a demand for the horror museum that opened last Thursday.

“About 200-300 people showed up to get in the doors on opening day,” Thompson said. “I want them to feel like this experience was worth it… I want them to walk in here and feel like this is one of the coolest places to be as a horror fan.”

Thompson procured the museum’s assortment of oddities through donations and shopping online and in antique stores.

“There are about 10 Facebook groups I know that you can join and buy a real human skull,” he said.

The Michigan Museum of Death has also partnered with the Mt. Clemens Anatomy of Death Museum to create a Michigan mortuary exhibit on the second floor.

The museum is open every week from Thursday to Sunday.

Michigan Museum of Horror

44 S. Monroe Street, Monroe.

12-8 p.m. Thursday; 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082780546278.