Tommy Good, fans reenact 1964 protest at Motown Museum

Amelia Benavides-Colon

The Detroit News

The Motown Museum hosted Detroit A Go Go’s reenactment of Tommy Good’s 1964 protest before dozens of fans who were dressed in 1960s attire Friday.

Good greeted and performed for his fans, which included Detroit A Go Go, a UK tour group of music enthusiasts who regularly gather to attend concerts and lectures on Motown and a sub-genre of music known as “Northern Soul,” at the museum.

Good, a Northern soul singer, moved to Detroit in 1963 and recorded his first single, “Baby I Miss You,” at Motown producer Berry Gordy's Hitsville USA.

According to Motown Junkies, a group that reviews all music from Motown, the Detroit-based record label refused to release Good’s song, which prompted his fans to hold a protest march demanding the record’s release. Motown did release the song but it was a flop. Good left the label in 1965 and continued working at Chrysler, according to the Motown Junkies website.

Good’s “Baby I Miss You” was the only song released by Motown.