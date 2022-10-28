ENTERTAINMENT

Tommy Good, fans reenact 1964 protest at Motown Museum

Amelia Benavides-Colon
The Detroit News
View Comments

The Motown Museum hosted Detroit A Go Go’s reenactment of Tommy Good’s 1964 protest before dozens of fans who were dressed in 1960s attire Friday.

Good greeted and performed for his fans, which included Detroit A Go Go, a UK tour group of music enthusiasts who regularly gather to attend concerts and lectures on Motown and a sub-genre of music known as “Northern Soul,” at the museum.

Motown alumni Tommy Good greets and performs for fans, including a UK tour group Detroit A Go Go, a five-day gathering of music enthusiasts from the UK featuring lectures and concerts on Motown and a sub-genre of music known as "Northern Soul" at the Motown Museum in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Good, a Northern soul singer, moved to Detroit in 1963 and recorded his first single, “Baby I Miss You,” at Motown producer Berry Gordy's Hitsville USA.

Detroit A Go Go travel organizer Phil Dick poses for a picture with Motown alumni Tommy Good with a sign of a slightly younger Good from his Motown days.

According to Motown Junkies, a group that reviews all music from Motown, the Detroit-based record label refused to release Good’s song, which prompted his fans to hold a protest march demanding the record’s release. Motown did release the song but it was a flop. Good left the label in 1965 and continued working at Chrysler, according to the Motown Junkies website.

Good’s “Baby I Miss You” was the only song released by Motown.

Matthew East and wife Rachel, with travel group, Detroit A Go Go, dressed dressed up for the event, "My brother lent me a cassette tape of Northern Soul, Motown, when I was 12 years old and I heard 'Too Busy Thinking about my Baby,' and it was a done deal."
View Comments