Run of the Dead 5K and 10K returns in-person Saturday in southwest Detroit

For the first time since 2019, runners and revelers can celebrate Día de los Muertos with a brisk run or walk through southwest Detroit’s Holy Cross and Woodmere cemeteries.

Besides physical exercise, the event includes food, family friendly activities and live music related to the significance of the holiday, which aims to honor deceased loved ones. The Run of the Dead is a fundraiser for the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest, an arts education program.

“This important event celebrates our rich community traditions and customs and is an opportunity for everyone to engage in Día de Los Muertos festivities as well as explore the businesses and cultural gems that make Southwest Detroit so vibrant,” said SDBA board chair Tonia Patino in a press release. “We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back in person, for the first time since 2019, to join in a meaningful cultural celebration.”

Participants are encouraged to bring a photo of a deceased loved one for the ofrenda. Runners and spectators are also invited to dress up in Day of the Dead face paint and attire or in Halloween costumes.

Registration for the 5K and 10K races are $50 and end at 6:55 a.m. Saturday morning. The event starts right at 9 a.m. at Patton Park, 2302 Woodmere in Detroit. Visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Detroit/RunoftheDeadFundraiser to register.

