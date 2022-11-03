Detroit gears up for holidays with tree, Downtown Detroit Markets

Mark your calendars: It may be almost 70 degrees outside but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit.

With just over 50 days until Christmas, the city is gearing up for everything from its annual tree lighting ceremony to the opening of the Downtown Detroit Markets which will showcase a range of unique, locally-owned businesses this coming holiday season.

First up on this year's holiday agenda is setting up Detroit's tree. A 65-foot Norway spruce will be placed early Thursday afternoon at Campus Martius Park. This year's tree, sponsored by the DTE Foundation, is from Lake City in northern Michigan.

Here's a breakdown of what else is ahead.

Detroit Tree Lighting

The city's 19th annual tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. November 18 at Campus Martius Park. As always, it marks the official kickoff of the holidays and winter season across downtown.

Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are owned by people of color or women, will open Nov. 10 in Cadillac Square as part of the city's popular Downtown Detroit Markets along with Cadillac Lodge. Now in its fifth year, featured businesses this season include 3 Dogs 1 Cat, a pet shop; Halie & Co., a jewelry shop; and Mongers' Provisions, a "culinary outfitter" with fine cheeses, chocolates and charcuterie.

Cadillac Lodge, meanwhile, will be operated by The Iconic Collection this season, offering a place to relax and have something to eat or drink. This season's menu will include "walking" tacos, Detroit-style chili, warm soft pretzels, along with festive drinks including non-alcoholic ciders, hot cocoa, and more.

Both Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge are funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation.

Monroe Street Midway's 'Decked Out Detroit'

On Nov. 11, Monroe Street Midway will open "Decked Out Detroit" featuring a range of fun winter activities, including bumper cars on ice, a giant slide and "puck-putt" with hockey pucks instead of a golf ball. Some activities are free, others aren't. It runs through Jan. 29.