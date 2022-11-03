Noel Night returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

Detroit — Noel Night is returning to Detroit's Cultural Center and Midtown on Dec. 3 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walkable winter experience will feature more than 90 participating venues, including holiday shopping spots, art installations and demonstrations, performances by local and national artists and activities like caroling and family crafts.

The celebration will be open and free to the public from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Midtown.

Noel Night is a longstanding tradition in Detroit and this year marks the 48th celebration. It is sponsored by Midtown Detroit, a nonprofit that supports economic growth in the Midtown neighborhood.

"We are thrilled for the return of Noel Night and grateful to our partners working with us to bring back this holiday tradition for our community,” said Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit, in a news release. “Noel Night will feature a large footprint of venues offering unique programming, holiday shopping in some really fantastic small businesses, family activities, live music and more all in beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces.”

Notable venues including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Michigan Science Center will be participating in this year's celebration.

The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Detroit Public Library will feature outdoor interactive programming as part of Noel Night and the DIA is hosting two free daytime holiday shows in the Detroit Film Theatre. Churches, galleries, small businesses, restaurants and nonprofits in the area will also participate in the event.

Santa will also pay a visit to Detroit on Noel Night and children will be able to pose for photos with him. The full Noel Night programming and performance schedule will be available here soon.

