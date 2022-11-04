Here's your chance to get $10 tickets to 'Hamilton'

The "Hamilton" ticket lottery has returned.

A digital lottery for a limited number of $10 tickets to see the award-winning production is open now.

Those interested in entering should download the official “Hamilton” app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The lottery for tickets to performances Nov. 15-20 is open now through noon Thursday. For tickets to see the show Nov. 21-23 and Nov. 25-27, the lottery is 10 a.m. Nov. 11 through noon Nov. 17. The final week’s lottery, for shows Nov. 29-Dec. 4 is open 10 a.m. Nov 18 through noon Nov. 22. Forty tickets for each performance will be distributed for $10.

There’s no other purchase required, but you must be 18 or older to enter. Fans that are selected by the lottery may purchase one or two tickets at $10. The tickets cannot be resold and winners have two hours upon notification via the app to claim and pay for their tickets.

Repeat entries and those using disposable email addresses will be disqualified.

Regular tickets for “Hamilton,” at the Fisher Theatre Nov. 15-Dec. 4, are on sale now at broadwayindetroit.com.