All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event

Amelia Benavides-Colon

The Detroit News

If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market.

Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home decor and other items will be sold by local makers. And more artists will be featured this year.

“We have an art gallery curated by Colibri (Harris) the artist… I really wanted to focus more on artists because artists are small businesses, too,” said event founder Jennyfer Crawford-Williams, owner of Ask Jennyfer, a Detroit-based marketing and consulting firm.

A photographer will also be set up to take headshots of business owners, and the food truck rally will consist of about 10 different trucks, she said.

This year’s event, sponsored by Chase Bank, is in its sixth year and will stretch across three sheds — Sheds 3, 4 and 5 — and all 220 vendor spaces have sold out, said Crawford-Williams.

Starting a business is a complicated years-long endeavor. And while resources exist across Detroit to assist newly started businesses, not all foster a sense of community like All Things Detroit.

Rosalind Jackson of Detroit Cocoa Bar said she attempted to launch her chocolate confectionary business in 2018 with her friends Vannetta Robinson and Deidre Johnson, but didn’t have the resources to get it off the ground.

“It started with my friend Deidre and… this strong memory she had of her grandmother’s hot cocoa, it was the best and we thought we could do that,” Jackson, 51, said. “We tried it (testing samples) at our church and everyone loved them.”

While they had a product and customer base, Jackson said it wasn’t until she started attending All Things Detroit events during the COVID-19 pandemic that she learned the skills she needed to make a business out of her and Johnson’s hot chocolate.

“We started attending (All Things Detroit) events before we were even a business and after all the things we learned…we thought if we could sell at a farmers market then we could do All Things Detroit,” Jackson said.

Detroit Cocoa Bar now has a variety of chocolate sweets available including granolas, chocolate bars and cookies.

Crawford-Williams said minority-owned businesses need to pave their own way when it comes to entering the business scene.

“I wanted to be that resource,” she said. “Being a woman-owned black-owned business… not having a college degree and really finding my passion for doing things… (I had to ask myself) how can I be a support to the community…”

Crawford-Williams said while other resources are available, none foster the strong sense of community she was looking for.

Detroit resident LaToya Johnson founded a greeting card business called the Candidly Speaking and said she’s had an affinity for greeting cards since she was a girl but couldn’t find a single one that represented her. She’ll sell her unique cards at this weekend’s event and also sells them online at thecandidlyspeaking.com.

“It’s very rare to find cards that capture who I am or what I sound like,” Johnson said.

With the help of an illustrator, Johnson launched her first dozen greeting cards in April 2021 and has since grown to more than 40 unique cards.

Johnson said she attended an All Things Detroit event prior to launching her company and fell in love with the environment.

“I learned so much from the other vendors about how to prepare for the event itself,” she said. “And my network of businesses has grown which has opened the doors for me to be a part of other vendor events and networking events.”

Other vendors at All Things Detroit include Nan’Chang Creationz and their handmade crochet clothing and home decor shop White Pansy Boutique.

abenavides-colon@detroitnews.com

All Things Detroit Holiday Experience

Sunday, Nov. 13

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Eastern Market, Sheds 3, 4 & 5

2934 Russell, Detroit

Tickets are $5 at the door or $10 online in advance.