The Rink at Royal Oak brings ice skating downtown

The city of Royal Oak is adding an outdoor ice rink to its downtown just in time for the winter season.

The family-friendly rink will accommodate up to 250 skates and will open to the public on Nov. 19 with a weekend-long celebration.

Located in downtown Royal Oak’s Centennial Commons Park, located at 221 E. 3rd St., The Rink at Royal Oak will be open daily through Feb. 19, 2023.

Coming off of last year’s Winter Blast, Royal Oak was looking to add more winter events to its itinerary, said M3 Investment Services CEO Michael Pesendorfer.

“Especially coming out of COVID people are looking for more things to do outside,” Pesendorfer said. “So when the city was looking for sponsors… we met with John Witz (founder of Arts, Beats and Eats)… and we were able to get involved.”

Pesendorfer played on local hockey teams as a kid and said an ice rink is the perfect addition to the city.

The Rink’s grand opening will start with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with performances from Royal Oak’s New Edge Skating Club and Bloomfield Hills’ Detroit Skating Club.

The Royal Oak Public Library, at 222 E. 11 Mile, will be the official warming station for The Rink during its open hours. Outside along the rink, fire pits will be available to roast marshmallows and use as warming units.

Detroit R&B artist Alise King will perform Saturday night at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by James Wailin and Bobby East of the Reefermen at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Royal Oak band the Oneders will perform at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Admission to The Rink at Royal is $10 and skate rentals are $5. Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Rink at Royal Oak

Nov. 19 - Jan. 3

Sunday - Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jan. 3 - Feb. 19

To be announced.