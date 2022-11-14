Trevor Noah to bring 2023 comedy tour to Detroit
Tickets for the comedian's show go on sale Friday.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Soon-to-be former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will perform at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Oct. 26, 2023, promoters announced Monday.
Tickets for the show start at $35 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.
The 38-year-old comic has been hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" since 2015 but recently announced his departure from the show. His final show will air Dec. 8.
Noah previously performed at the Fox in April 2019.
