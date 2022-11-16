Wild Lights brighten up Detroit Zoo

Lions, Tigers and Lights! Oh, my! The Detroit Zoo is ready to light up for its 10th year of Wild Lights, opening this weekend.

The annual winter attraction features 5 million LED lights, illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo. From elephants and giraffes to polar bears and penguins, the life-sized LED sculptures are a one-of-a-kind experience.

Compared to past years, this year's light show features new walking trails and immersive experiences for families of all ages.

The zoo’s 4D Theater will be open for guests to immerse themselves in a 12-minute showing of "The Polar Express."

The 2004 animated classic starring the voices Tom Hanks and Josh Hutcherson tells the story of a boy who dares to question the existence of Santa Clause. The Christmas spirit is brought to life throughout the film as a magical train picks up dozens of children and leads them to the North Pole.

The condensed version of the film will run every 30 minutes during the evening, said Senior Event Manager Megan Gregg, and the 4D Theater provides an unforgettable experience.

“You’ll get the wind blowing in your face, your seats rattle and then the snow comes down from the ceiling,” she said.

New this year is Wildlife Lodge, offering alcoholic beverages to adults during Wild Lights for the very first time. Treats like hot cocoa, pretzels and kettle corn will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

“There'll be seating for guests (at Wildlife Lodge). We will have a bar and snack options in there and then we'll have live entertainment every night,” Gregg said.

For those with a hungrier crowd, the Polar Patio Experience is back and offers a private dining experience fit with an all-you-can-eat food and dessert area and a cash bar

Another new addition is the Enchanted Trail, an illuminated stroll through the park complete with seasonal sounds. You’ll forget the sun has set while walking along through the millions of LED lights dancing through the trees.

Included in all ticket packages is the opportunity to view the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London.

This unique exhibit has never been debuted in the United States and features breathtaking images of nature and animals around the world.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo

8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak

Saturday - Jan. 8

Select weeknights and most Sundays from 5-9 p.m.

Most Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10:30 p.m.

General Admission Tickets: $17 - $24