'Hamilton' hits the ground running at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Every golden seat in the stunning Fisher Theatre was filled Wednesday night for the second of two dozen performances of the smash hit musical "Hamilton."

This is the second run in Detroit for the Lin-Manuel Miranda production, which won just about every award possible following its 2015 Broadway debut. Since "Hamilton" was last in town for a sold-out six-week run in 2019, many people have become more familiar with the hip-hop telling of Alexander Hamilton and America's Founding Fathers. A filmed version of the Broadway production started streaming on Disney+ in 2020.

That's how 12-year-old fan Makayla Segal, a student at Holmes Middle School in Livonia, first saw "Hamilton." She was seeing it live for the first time Wednesday night and said that while it's not as up-close as seeing it at home, there's something magical about seeing it live.

"I think I like it better because I get to see it hands-on and it's more powerful when you see it face-to-face instead of just on TV," said Segal, adding that her favorite character is Angelica Schuyler, Hamilton's sister-in-law, played by seasoned Broadway performer Ta'Rea Campbell. "She's really good. She's really cool."

Segal was one of many younger audience members in the packed house that also included members of the media and a few costumed fans dressed in period garb. The bright-eyed fan wasn't the only one impressed by Campbell.

"For me, I love anything with Angelica. I thought her voice was amazing and she did a really good job and I really loved when they went back in time, that's one of my favorites," said Shawn Martin of Southfield, who attended the performance with her daughter, sister-in-law and her husband, who treated the ladies to tickets. Martin said they sing the songs from the sountrack all the time. "You go for the music. You can't duplicate it. Something about seeing it live and the energy from the crowd."

Campbell was an obvious stand out in the talented cast, which brought a refreshed but largely unaltered version of the songs and dialogue to a nearly three-hour show filled with rap battles, ballads and big Broadway belters.

Warren Egypt Franklin and Neil Haskell delivered in their respective crowd-pleasing roles as Hamilton's sassy rival Thomas Jefferson and the petulant King George of England. Franklin, who is on the Freeform/Hulu show "Grown-ish," also plays Marquis de Lafayette in the first act, but his portrayal as Hamilton rival Jefferson returning from France is one of the highlights of the show's second half, which is full of shining moments.

A major stand-out was Marcus Choi's powerful and consistent performance as George Washington. He brought the house down in the middle of the second act with the showstopper "One Last Time."

Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Jared Dixon did the heavy lifting throughout the show as Hamilton and his rival Aaron Burr, and Nikisha Williams as Eliza Hamilton closed strong with the soul-crushing "Burn" and the final number.

"Hamilton" continues at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit, through Dec. 4. Call (313) 872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com for tickets. "Verified resale tickets" remain for most dates, starting at around $200 (subject to change). Download the "Hamilton" app for info on the limited $10 ticket lottery.

