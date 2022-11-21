96th America's Thanksgiving Parade to showcase 9 new floats

Make way, Kermit: Nine unique new floats will join the caravan down Woodward Avenue, which is the most additions America's Thanksgiving Parade has ever showcased.

Among the first-time floats are three new sponsoring companies: Pet Supplies Plus, Mott Children’s Hospital and Marygrove Awning. Rocket Mortgage, Ford Motor Co., DTE, Skillman Foundation, Huntington Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield have all created new floats in keeping with their promise of a new float design every three years, Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels said.

“Every single one of them has a life of its own. It's incredible," Michaels said. "And we just kind of build them, and we get them ready, and then the big job of getting them over to Woodward on that Wednesday before Thanksgiving," Michaels said. "It's so well-orchestrated, it's literally timed down to the second.”

The average parade float takes about two to four months to complete, and the Parade Company works in conjunction with sponsors to bring their vision to life, Michaels said.

“We sit down (with sponsors), we listen to the messaging that they want to put within their float while making it fun," he said. "We then come back to them with pencil drawings. We then go back and forth and then ultimately we settle on the final design, and then we build it right here at the parade company. We make all the costumes here. We do everything right here. It's all done right here.

“Most of them are very clear about the messaging that they would like to send in their float. If you look at these when they come down Woodward that morning, you'll get a message out of each one of them in a very fun, family-oriented way.”

Gardner White President Rachel Tronstein said their new 125-foot float pays homage to the innovations from the city of Detroit. Gardner White designs a new float every two years as the presenting sponsor.

“The title is, 'It All Starts Here'… what I love about the parade, in general, is that it's the best in the country," she said. "As Metro Detroiters, I think we need to have a lot of pride in where we're from and what we've done, so we were really looking for ways to inspire that. After some conversation where the float landed is all the things that we've been the first to do.

“We had the first three color traffic light, the first paved road, we highlighted our flow techno music, which is just fun to see. …These are not things you know, but are really essential to life.”

Gardner White takes pride in being the parade's presenting sponsor, which they have committed to through 2031, said Tronstein.

“The thing I love about the parade is it is not Michigan's best, it's not the Midwest’s best, it’s the country’s best parade," she said. "It's not just us who say that they've won awards to that effect. Anytime that we can be part of anything that brings a smile to so many Detroiters, but is also the best, we're all in. We're now in our third year as the presenting sponsor and are having an absolute ball with it."

The DTE Foundation is also looking forward to seeing its new float rolled out, said Lynette Dowler, president and chair of the DTE Foundation.

“The new float, it's got three cars to it, it's absolutely amazing," Dowler said. "It's titled best in the world and best for the world. And at DTE, we really believe that our role as a good corporate citizen is to make a good and positive difference in the world and for the world.

"The primary component of the float is a very large, beautiful, smiley world and then surrounding the float is our community, our volunteers, and also exhibits some of the work that our field crews do to make sure that the heat and the lights are on in our homes and in our businesses every single day.”

Accompanying the floats and distinguished clown corps are Grand Marshals Jalen Rose and the Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, two prominent leaders in the community.

“What we do is we have a bunch of names, of course, because there's so many people who've done great things but we always want it to be somebody who loves the community, really cares, and really wants to be grand marshal," Michaels said.

Each year, the Parade Company creates a new big head of a local figure, he said. This year's featured big head is Paul W. Smith.

“This is truly the biggest event that we have in our city, our region, in our state," Michaels said. “We view this brand as being owned by the people, and we have to deliver something better every year. That's how we approach this, and that's truly how we feel. It's owned by the people, and it's our job to make it bigger and better every year. “

The 96th annual event is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. Thursday with festive floats, larger-than-life balloons and nearly 200 clowns that will travel the parade route down Woodward Avenue. For those who prefer to watch the parade from the comforts of home, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) will have pre-parade coverage beginning at 6 a.m., a preshow at 9 a.m. and then live coverage from 9 a.m.-noon.

Prior to the parade festivities, Michaels said the S3 Turkey Trot Race will kick off the morning on Woodward Avenue. Between 13,000 and 16,000 runners are expected to participate, and registration is available until race time.

For the other 364 days of the year, the parade floats are stored in the Parade Company's studio on Mount Elliott Street in Detroit. The floats are lined up Wednesday night on Woodward to prepare for the parade.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade

Downtown Detroit, along Woodward

Kicks off at 8:45 a.m.

9 a.m. live coverage on WDIV-TV (Channel 4)