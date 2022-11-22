Ford unveils new float ahead of America’s Thanksgiving Parade

A colorful, new float from Ford Motor Company titled “Powering the Community” will be part of the procession during Thursday’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit.

Built and designed by the artists at the Parade Company, the float measures more than 100 feet long and has three sections. Features include an illuminated replica of Michigan Central train station and a depiction of a Ford F-150 Lightning powering one of Ford’s Community Centers.

“Building and supporting community here in our hometown has always been a top priority for Ford and we are proud to partner with The Parade Company on important Detroit traditions like America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund, in a media alert. “We are particularly excited to be debuting an all-new float this year. The float showcases Ford’s commitment to “Powering the Community” – not only with our exciting new products, of course, but in the many ways we are driving impact and investing in communities here in Detroit.”

America’s Thanksgiving Parade takes place in downtown Detroit Thursday, with a live broadcast on WDIV (Channel 4) 10 a.m.-noon. Pre-parade coverage starts at 6 a.m.

For more information, visit theparade.org.