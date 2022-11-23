Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims

The Detroit News

A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead.

The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.

The concert comes just days after a shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs took the lives of five people before bystanders stopped the shooter.

Tickets are $10 at the door and attendees must be 21 or older. The show is expected to sell out.