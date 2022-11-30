'Holiday Nights' returns to sell-out crowd

Greg Tasker

Special to The Detroit News

If you’re lucky enough to visit “Holiday Nights,” you’ll find a more robust celebration this year, with many seasonal elements returning after a brief hiatus because of the pandemic.

The annual Greenfield Village event, which opens Friday and runs 18 days in December, shares the stories and traditions of Christmases past in America, with celebrations evolving from almost nothing to a full-blown national holiday by the turn of the 20th century.

The event sold out in record time this year; returning visitors will find “Holiday Nights” almost back to pre-pandemic times. More historic homes will be open, sharing cooking and other traditions appropriate to time and place. Model Ts and horse-drawn wagons will once again offer rides, and carolers will perform at posts throughout the Village.

“We are slowly returning many elements that got shaved off during the pandemic,” says Jim Johnson, who is director of Greenfield Village and curator of historic structures and landscapes. “The celebration is becoming more robust … It’s a spectacular event.”

One pandemic-prompted change will remain intact: reduced capacity. Attendance is limited to between 4,000 to 4,500 people a night; in the past that number reached upwards of 6,000. “We reduced capacity because of safety concerns during the pandemic but now we think it makes for a better experience,” he says.

The Detroit Central Market, which opened earlier this year after its reconstruction in the Village, will be the scene of a variety of family and holiday activities, including retail stalls with greens and Christmas decorations.

A few years short of its 25th anniversary, “Holiday Nights” remains the same in its historical mission, with a few tweaks and additions to the program each year.

“In some cases we do learn toward the generic because we don’t have a lot of specifics (pertaining to a structure or family),” Johnson says. “We look at regions, time periods, magazines and different references of the periods to include elements of the Christmas celebration.

“Before 1900, Americans were not doing a lot of decorating in their houses,” he adds. “They may or may not have had a Christmas tree. It was a novelty until well into the 20th century. They may have used some greens to decorate but they were minimal.”

How Christmas was celebrated varied across the country before the early 1800s; festivities were minimal or tied to other social customs or religious traditions. Fortunately, Greenfield Village has structures from diverse eras in American history and various parts of the country that enable the Dearborn institution to capture various forms of celebration.

In the Tidewater region, for example, Christmas was considered the wedding season and a time for social gatherings. Many enslaved people were given time off but those inside the house had to work. At the Village’s Susquehanna Plantation, relocated from Tidewater Maryland, preparations for a Christmas season wedding take place. But the stories of the enslaved people are also told as part of that presentation.

The Yuletide presentation at some homes, like the Wright Brothers Home, has evolved as historical research has uncovered new details. The first Christmas tree there was put up in 1900 for a homecoming of a brother of Orville and Wilbur Wright. For years, officials relied on a fuzzy photograph taken by Orville Wright to recreate the scene, with “a big homemade angel” in the center of the tree. About a decade ago, officials discovered the Library of Congress had images from that time and through high-tech zooming learned “the big homemade angel” was a novelty doll of the time. The photograph also revealed presents underneath the tree.

“Clearly, the tree was for young children and we’ve continued every year to replicate the packaging and the toys. We’re in a really good place with that particular presentation,” he says, adding an enlargement of the photograph is on display near the tree.

Holiday Nights winds down every evening with the tolling of bells from the Martha-Mary Chapel and other structures. Staff dressed in period winter wear and caroling groups lead a lantern-lit procession across the Village Green to the Town Hall, where Santa arrives in a Model T and calls for fireworks to begin. Staff and guests sing-along until the fireworks end.

“There’s nothing like this anywhere else in the world,” Johnson says. “There are lots of outdoor museums but nobody does anything like we do. It’s a spectacular collection, connecting the holiday to popular culture and traces its history.”

Holiday Nights

6:30-10 p.m.

Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 15-23 and 26-28

Greenfield Village

20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn

(313) 982-6001