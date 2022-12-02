Pontiac theater offers a diverse line up of comics with 'Eyes Up Here' show

They all have different performance styles, ages and backgrounds, but the one thing the five comics on the "Eyes Up Here" show have in common is that they are funny women.

Held Dec. 7 at the PLAT — Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre — the bill includes Camila Ballario, T. Barb, Kara Coraci, Ann Duke and Melanie Hearn, stand-up comedians who have been headlining and supporting national comics at clubs throughout Metro Detroit and the country. Pontiac's own Mike Geeter hosts the show; he's been seen across the country and on Comedy Central, Hulu and other outlets.

"The stand-up comedy world has been dominated by men for years," said Duke. "For every woman there are three men. The truth is there are many phenomenally talented female performers in our area and let's face it, women make up the majority of our audiences. We're just giving the people what they want!"

Joining Duke is Ballario, an award-winning comic who was born in Argentina but now calls Michigan home. A well-known name around Detroit, T. Barb, or Tiffany Barber is also on the show. She is a vegan chef, mother, entrepreneur and author, and is known for her funny video takes on social media and outspoken personality.

Another Detroiter on the "Eyes Up Here" bill is Melanie Hearn, who won comedy competitions all over town for her blunt but down-to-earth style. Rounding out the line-up is Detroit-based Kara Coraci who trained at the famous Groundlings Theater and was a producer on "The Jerry Springer Show."

The Dec. 7 show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is open to those 18 or older. Tickets, $15, can be purchased at eyesuphere_theplat.eventbrite.com. The PLAT is at 47 N. Saginaw in Pontiac.

