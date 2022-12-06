Winter Blast returns to Royal Oak in February with cold weather fun

For the second year, the Winter Blast Royal Oak outdoor event will take place in the downtown area of the Oakland County suburb.

Marked for Feb. 3-5, the free, snow-filled festival will center around the city’s ice rink and include local musicians and performers, a snow slide, zip line, ice garden, ice carving demos, food trucks and family friendly fun. Besides ice skating on the 60-foot by 90-foot rink, there are more chances to get active with Mt. Brighton Ski Resort’s ski and snowboard experience.

“After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over metro Detroit,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment and sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, the event’s presenting sponsor. “The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance.”

According to organizers, the 2022 Winter Blast Royal Oak drew nearly 80,000 and is expected to bring more in 2023. The outdoor event was previously held in downtown Detroit starting in 2006.

Located at Centennial Commons between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile and 3rd Street, Winter Blast is 4-11 p.m. Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 5. Admission is free. Visit winterblast.com for more information.