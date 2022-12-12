Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights is back for its 10th year

The Detroit News

The Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights display is back for its 10th year and features 5 million LED lights illuminating more than 250 sculptures spread across the zoo in Royal Oak.

The display features life-sized LED light sculptures of elephants, giraffes, polar bears, penguins and other creatures of the zoo.

Compared to past years, this year's light show features new walking trails and immersive experiences for families of all ages, including the Enchanted Trail, an illuminated stroll through the park complete with seasonal sounds.

The zoo’s 4D Theater will be open for guests to immerse themselves in a 12-minute showing of "The Polar Express," the 2004 animated classic starring the voices of Tom Hanks and Josh Hutcherson telling the story of a boy who dares to question the existence of Santa Claus.

New this year is Wildlife Lodge, offering alcoholic beverages to adults during Wild Lights for the first time. There's hot cocoa, pretzels and kettle corn to purchase for the kids.

Included in all ticket packages is the opportunity to view the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo

8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak

Saturday-Jan. 8

Select weeknights and most Sundays from 5-9 p.m.

Most Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10:30 p.m.

General Admission Tickets: $17 - $24