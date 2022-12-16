America's Thanksgiving Parade gets top nod in 'best of' awards

Detroit’s annual holiday event, America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, has been named the Best Holiday Parade in America in a recent awards listing.

Honored by the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the parade also received the award in 2018 and 2019.

“This year was a record year with nine amazing new floats. We were thrilled to be able to share it with millions across the country and are grateful for our incredible partners who help us celebrate this special tradition and shine a light on our amazing city each year,” said President and CEO of the Parade Company Tony Michaels in a news release.

Nominees were chosen by a panel of experts and 10Best editors while the public was left to determine the winner.

Second place went to Philadelphia Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, and third place was awarded to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.