Michigan Science Center reduces admission for 10th anniversary

The Michigan Science Center in Detroit is celebrating its 10th anniversary this holiday season with reduced admission for Detroit residents Dec. 26-Jan. 6.

Kicking off its “Powers of 10” programming with a community celebration on Dec. 26, Mi-Sci will offer $10 reduced admission for all patrons. After Dec. 26, the $10 reduced admission price will remain for all Detroit residents and select underserved communities through Jan. 6.

Adults will pay $13, down from the regular price of $23, while tickets for youths ages 2-15 and senior citizens age 65 and older will drop to $9 from the regular price of $19.

“It’s not always easy or affordable for some communities and schools to visit us. But, thanks to the generous support from Aramco for Mi-Sci’s Powers of 10 anniversary year in 2023, we will be able to put even more people at the center of science,” said Mi-Sci President and CEO Dr. Christian Greer in a news release.

Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, will sponsor other “Powers of 10” events throughout 2023, according to the release.

In June 2023, Mi-Sci will launch a free community membership program, linking all libraries and partner social services agencies in Detroit, according to the release.

Mi-Sci will also offer $10 admission to all K-12 teachers and will provide a free youth museum ticket to all students who participate in one of Aramco’s Traveling Science Programs in the new year.

“We are a company committed to R&D and technology. Supporting the Michigan Science Center’s efforts to welcome more people to their museum in 2023 in celebration of their 10th anniversary fits with our community programs to spark interest among youth in science and innovation,” said Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, president and CEO of Aramco Americas, in the release.

Aramco’s Traveling Science Program will run through May 2023 at various locations across Michigan. According to the release, the program served 46,445 people at more than 100 events in Michigan and Ohio from June 2021 to May 2022.

Michigan Science Center ‘Powers of 10’

5020 John R, Detroit

Dec. 26-Jan. 6

www.mi-sci.org