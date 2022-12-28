Improv troupe gives twist to murder mystery

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Agatha Christie meets improv comedy next month with the debut of Go Comedy! Improv Theater’s “Big Fun Murder — A Completely Improvised Murder Mystery” in Ferndale. As the title suggests, the show — happening every Wednesday in January – features a classic murder mystery with an improv twist.

“What makes this show great is the cast that we have,” said Keenan Mullaney, the show’s creator and director, as well as a cast member. “It’s one of those magical things in improv where the people that we get together to play these characters come up with things on the spot that are so surprising and so much fun (that people might not believe it’s improv).”

Set on the 100th anniversary of the victim’s murder, the show’s premise is that he or she has one night to solve it. The stakes are high: if the crime is solved correctly, the victim can pass on to heaven; if not, it’s a one-way ticket to the other direction.

The victim — a different cast member each time — opens and hosts the show and is the only one of the troupe to have a pre-established character. After introducing him or herself, the audience assists to provide the basic information of how and where the victim was murdered and one other clue. The audience is then introduced to the suspects, who create new characters on the spot.

“Any one of us could have been the murderer, we actually don’t even know who the murderer is until almost the end of show,” said cast member Chris Fortin.

The rest of the show is presented in two parts: the first re-creates the victim’s last day on Earth and his or her interactions with all of the subjects. In the second — after the murderer is selected via a blind draw off stage — the suspects must question and decide amongst themselves who the killer is, in a style reminiscent of the “Mafia” or “Werewolf” party game. All is revealed in the end.

“Big Fun Murder” has been in the works for years, and rehearsals that began right before the pandemic shut everything down, but only revived in November. Mullaney, a big Agatha Christie fan, said he thought a murder mystery would be a fun set up for improv, and has been tweaking the format with the troupe after coming up with the initial idea.

“We found out that if we play that first part of the game where everybody could be the murderer, it did a great job of setting up motives for all of the characters,” he said. “I really like playing that first part blind, because everybody in the cast has to basically come up with reasons and be very suspicious, because they could be the murderer, and so when the murder finally happens, we have a lot of meat to improvise off of.”

Compared to other improv shows, Fortin said “Big Fun Murder” was a little more structured, with specific beats and objectives each character must hit within a specific outline. But because everything else is improvised, each show will be completely different.

“Even if you’ve seen a bunch of improv, you haven’t seen a show like this,” he said. “And if you’ve never seen improv, this is a very approachable way of doing it.”

'Big Fun Murder — A Completely Improvised Murder Mystery'

7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in January

Go Comedy" Improv Theater

261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale

Tickets are $10. Visit www.gocomedy.net.