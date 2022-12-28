Masquerade Ball is theme of New Year's Eve party at Pronto!

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

New Year’s Eve is an opportunity for people to be their most fabulous selves, and this year, Royal Oak’s Pronto! is offering partygoers the chance to kick it up a notch. The restaurant and show bar is hosting its first New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, complete with dancing, performers, a balloon drop and a complimentary champagne toast.

Owner Gary Baglio said Pronto! usually does a simpler New Year’s Eve party, but this year he wanted something more substantive.

“I’m trying to create like a Cirque du Soleil, ethereal (experience),” he said. “It’s not just to come and drink your brains out and party, it’s just something a little bit classier with a theme.”

The highlight of the evening is the post-midnight mask parade and contest, where participants can win a $500 first prize. New Orleans-themed drag queen Eric Swanson, whose stage name is “Miss Bouvèé,” will host the parade and will choose the winner from among audience-selected finalists.

“Whoever draws the most attention to themselves, that’s what it’s all about,” Baglio said.

Swanson said participants should go big or go home.

“You’ve got bring it if you want to win the big prize,” he said. “We’re talking beads, feathers, sequins, bangles…go over the top with it, have fun with it.”

Before the masquerade ball, Swanson will also be hosting a “Dragaret” dinner and live-singing drag performance at Pronto!’s sister business, Five15 next door. He’ll also perform one song at Pronto! after midnight.

Another highlight of the evening will be music from celebrity DJ Honey Davenport, a season 11 contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” who will keep the dancing going until 4 a.m. Circus entertainers will also be performing throughout the bar with LED lighting effects.

“There’s lot of stimulation to be looking at all night long,” Baglio said.

In addition to being a New Year’s Eve party, the masquerade is a fundraiser, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center and the Trans Sistas of Color Project Detroit (TSOC). The former is a nonprofit community center that provides housing and support services for homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth and young adults. TSOC supports Detroit’s trans women of color.

Baglio said LGBTQ causes are important to him. He said Pronto! has been doing more fundraisers to support them, especially after November’s mass shooting at the Club Q LGTBQ nightclub in Colorado that left five dead and 25 injured.

“(We want) to bring awareness and to help the organizations that need it,” he said.

Swanson said his goal for the evening is to help people relax and have a good time and leave feeling better than when they came in.

“Everybody brings that sort of like ‘ready to get rid of 2022’ (energy) in and then the ball drops, and when you leave, it’s a New Year, and you have new energy,” he said. “I’m just too happy to help that journey.”

Pronto!’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Dec. 31 - Jan. 1

Pronto!

608 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak

Free before 11 p.m. and $15 afterward.

Miss Bouvèé’s ­“Dragaret” show takes place at Five15 next door, starting at 8 p.m.; Tickets: $35 and includes admission to the masquerade ball. Visit www.five15.net/reservations.