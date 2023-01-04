Choco Town, an interactive chocolate experience, is coming to Oakland Mall

We’ve been immersed in the works of Van Gogh and the story of King Tut, and now the latest limited-time “immersive” attraction is Choco Town, coming to Oakland Mall this March.

Choco Town is promoted as a “eye-popping chocolate village filled with delicious interactive elements.” Coming to Troy starting March 16, the experience is set to have chocolate-chip “rain,” a cotton candy salon, banana split swings, tastings, games and plenty of opportunities for social media content. Taking photos and video is encouraged.

“We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the Metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year — fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” said Fever associate producer Mary Fuhrman in a media alert. Fever puts on other events in the area like Candlelight Concerts and Dining in the Dark. “A journey through this sweet village isn’t just something conjured in a dream. Visitors of Choco Town will marvel at the level of creativity and the intricate details put into it on every level.”

All ages are welcome and there is no charge for kids younger than 3. Anyone under 16 needs a parent or guardian with them to enter. Guests should plan to spend about an hour at the attraction. Treats at Choco Town may contain or have traces of food allergens.

Starting March 16, Choco Town will be open at Oakland Mall, 412 W. 14 Mile, at 11 a.m. Thursday.-Sunday.

Fever, a global live entertainment company, isn’t saying how much tickets Choco Town are exactly, but they’re expected to start at $18. Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at https://feverup.com/m/123683.

