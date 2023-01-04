Winter at Valade brings events to Detroit Riverfront

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

The holidays may be over, but winter fun on the Detroit Riverfront is just beginning. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s (DRC) Winter at Valade will launch a series of themed weekends starting Friday with its medieval “Fire and Ice” festival, named from the title of the book series “Game of Thrones.”

The weekend will feature period music, archery, ax-throwing, fire-dancers, Renaissance performers, turkey legs, blacksmith demos and ice sculptures, including an “Iron” Throne made of ice. A highlight will be the lighting of a 7-foot ice tower at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“If you haven’t seen that before, it’s really quite the visual,” said Rachel Frierson, the DRC’s director of programming. “It’s a great time for friends and families to come out and just see a big block of ice on fire on the Detroit River.”

The themed weekends will continue every other weekend throughout January and February, including:

Winter Around the World, Jan. 20-22: A celebration of the different cultures in southeast Michigan featuring an international food truck rally plus a range of performances that will include Armenian musicians and indigenous and Mexican dancers, among others. A Lunar New Year Celebration will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday in partnership with the Michigan Taiwanese American Organization, and will include lion and dragon dances, workshops and other activities.

“Culture really brings our community together, and it’s a really great way for people to learn about each other through food, dance and music,” Frierson said.

Motown Love, Feb. 3-5: “Motown Love” celebrates things that people love about Detroit. Music is a big component of the weekend, which will include house and Motown DJs, R&B performers, local dance groups and the return of “funk night,” plus a local vendor market and an open mic night called “Love Letters to Detroit.”

Mardi Gras at Valade, Feb. 17-19: Detroit will add some New Orleans glamour to its paczki ahead of Fat Tuesday. The festival will feature traditional Mardi Gras masquerade masks, colorful costumes, beads and Creole-inspired food. The weekend will also include an extensive musical lineup that will include the Gabriel Brass Band and second line parades throughout the park.

In between the themed festival weekends will be “Winter Wellness Weekends” that will feature a series of free health-oriented classes and activities.

“We know that the winter is a time when people often are indoors, they might not be as active in community or with other people around them,” said Addison Mauck, the DRC’s public spaces manager. “These are ways that people can get outside, be around other people and engage in physical wellness activities as well as mental.”

The schedule includes:

Saturdays

Polar Power Walk, 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 and 28; and Feb. 11 and 25: The class combines brisk walking with light strengthening and stretching activities along the Detroit Riverwalk, in partnership with Urban Solace.

Winter Hustle, 11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 14 and 28; and Feb. 11 and 25: Thomasenia Johnson of Two Left Feet will teach participants how to dance the winter blues away.

Sundays

Self Care Sunday Stroll, 2-3 p.m. Jan. 15 and 29; and Feb. 12 and 26: Mental health is the focus of the Self Care Sunday Stroll, where participants are led through a guided walk with a focus on breathwork, meditation and integrated movement.

Pack Walk with Canine to Five, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 15 and Feb. 12: Dog-owners can bring their pups for a guided walk along the riverfront.

Riverfront Walking Tour, 1-2 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26: The event combines fitness with education as participants learn about the history of the Detroit Riverfront while walking along its sites.

“What’s beautiful about all of these is you are going to be on the water,” Mauck said. “You are going to get views of the Detroit River and all of Valade Park while you are actively getting in some exercise or some mindful moments.”

In addition to the themes, each weekend during Winter at Valade includes a variety of outdoor games and activities including curling, box hockey and sledding (with free sleds available to borrow), plus giant fires, marshmallow roasters and seasonal drinks. Free gloves and hand-warmers will also be available.

Frierson said Winter at Valade is a celebration of winter, especially at time when people often stay indoors and isolate.

“It’s a hard time to be a Detroiter in the winter, so we have to make the most of what we can and remind ourselves that the city is alive and vibrant 365 days of the year,” she said. “Through events and programs like this, we get to find each other, we get to see each other and get to experience something new and get out of our house, which is definitely needed.”

Winter at Valade

2670 E. Atwater St.

Robert C. Valade Park

Every Friday – Sunday until the end of February

Hours: 4 – 9 p.m. Fridays; noon – 9 p.m. Saturdays; and noon – 7 p.m. Sundays.

www.detroitriverfront.org.