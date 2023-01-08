Fire and Ice festival brings fun, games and ice carving to Detroit riverbank

Detroit's Robert C. Valade Park has transformed this weekend into a medieval-themed Fire & Ice Festival. The event includes an ice carving competition, live performances, oversized outdoor fireplaces and marshmallow roasting.

Attendees can also try their hand at inflatable ax throwing, archery and even ice carving while authentic blacksmiths hammer out swords and other metalware. Characters such as Elsa from "Frozen" and Renaissance Fair performers are scheduled to wander the park.

Christina and Jason Magill returned to the festival with their children for the first time in two years. Their kids, who are 11 and eight years old, liked the inflatable ax throwing and archery games best.

"We decided, why not close out Christmas break by coming down here," Christina, 39, said. "I think it's a fun outdoor choice. So if you don't want to be cooped up in a really tight space this is actually really a nice alternative."

Northville family Chora and Kirk Small brought their six-year-old daughter and her friend to the festival after seeing it on Facebook.

"I thought it was pretty cool to bring the kids because it's finishing up the holiday break," Kirk said. "(We) wanted to come down here, see some ice sculptures and just some stuff to get us out the house."

Cold temperatures and the winter storm that hit Michigan just before Christmas made it hard for their daughter to get out of the house during the first part of winter break, Chora said.

"At the beginning of winter break it was so cold," Chora said. "It's good to get them out and have some fun and this is like super cool stuff. They're having a good time."

The Ohio-based Ice Creations company was in charge of ice carving for the festival. Company carvers created an intricately carved ice throne for guests to sit and take photos on in addition to a seven-foot-tall ice tower.

Southfield native Matthew Larson, 32, has been carving ice for eight years and was working on a festival competition sculpture of two hands with a flame coming out of the palms Saturday afternoon. The sculpture was one of many being created live for guests to view over the course of several hours.

"They all started as... the raw block, it's about 350 pounds," Larson said. "I use a chainsaw for like about 60% of it (carving), taking out the bulk and cutting away the parts that aren't part of it and then I've got a variety of other tools that'll shave or cut through the ice in a more precise manner."

32-year-old Robert Speeks was carving an ice seal precariously balancing a ball on its nose for the competition. He has been ice carving for 11 years and is a veteran carver at the Fire and Ice Festival. Speeks said sculptures can sometimes crack accidentally but Saturday's chilly weather made that unlikely.

"It's my passion, it's fun, I love doing it. Being outside carving ice, watching all the kids come by looking at it," Speeks said.

The festival, sponsored by Bedrock, has its "signature moment" at 6 p.m. Saturday with the lighting of the seven-foot-tall Fire and Ice Tower, which will transform into a giant bonfire.

