Winter Blast Royal Oak returns with snow, ice skating, music, food and more

Cold-weather, family friendly fun is on deck for the annual Winter Blast Royal Oak, returning Feb. 3-5.

Organizers on Tuesday announced more details for the free festival, which takes place between Main and Troy and 11 Mile and Third in downtown Royal Oak.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort will return with ski and snowboard experience and snow machines to make it all happen. Ice skating will be free all weekend on the 60-foot by 90-foot rink. Those without their own skates can rent a pair for $5. Also $5, admission to the 25-foot high, 200-foot long snow slide.

For a sweet treat, The Detroit News is sponsoring marshmallow-roasting stations across the Winter Blast grounds. Use them to warm up your hands, or grab a s’mores kit starting at $3 per bundle. Besides all the nearby food from downtown Royal Oak restaurants, there will also be food trucks from local brands like Fork in Nigeria, Imperial Tacos and Detroit Hot Sandwich and more.

Other attractions include zip line rides ($10), ice sculptures, three stages of live entertainment and free stuff for kids to do.

Winter Blast Royal Oak is 4-11 p.m. Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 4 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 5. Learn more about parking locations and parking prices when they’re added to the website, winterblast.com, on Jan. 17.