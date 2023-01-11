Rallies, marches, lectures and more on tap for MLK Day

Erica Hobbs

Detroit has a long, rich history of civil rights activism, including hosting the largest civil rights march in the history of the United States in 1963, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave the precursor of his iconic “I Have a Dream Speech” he would give two months later in Washington, D.C.

Sixty years later, Detroit and its surrounding regions are continuing King’s dream with a series of mostly free events on Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day that will include rallies, marches, lectures, film screenings and more.

Two of the city’s largest events include the 20th annual Detroit MLK Day Rally and March and the “Let Freedom Ring” awards, hosted by civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson. The march — which returns in-person after two years online — takes place at and around Detroit’s historic St. Matthew’s-St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church. It will feature a series of speakers and artists with calls for access to quality housing, education and food, plus water rights and ending police brutality and misconduct, among others, which are still issues unresolved from King’s original mission, according to the event’s media outreach coordinator Abayomi Azikiwe.

“We see ourselves… as continuing his work in regard to ending racism, because there’s still a lot of racial bigotry and hatred and violence that’s going on in the United States,” he said. “All these issues require work, even here in the 21st century.”

The annual “Let Freedom Ring” awards will honor local community leaders, including Bishop Charles Ellis III, Rabbi Daniel Syme, the Rev. JoAnn Watson, Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris, University of Michigan running back Blake Corum and R&B singer-songwriter and producer Kem.

Ellis, senior pastor of Greater Grace Temple, will receive a Theological Leadership Award for his spiritual guidance and love of humanity. He said he is honored by the recognition and uses the work of King in his own teachings.

“When it comes to serving, he is the pinnacle,” he said. “When it comes to the articulation of the proper social ills of our world and the political misfunctions of our world, he is the one that we can all look to, to say, this is how you say that.”

Here is a list of 2023 MLK Day events in Detroit and beyond:

Detroit

Detroit MLK Day Rally and March

The Detroit MLK Day Rally and March returns for its 20th year with the theme “Six Decades of Mass Movements, The Struggle Continues.” The event begins with the rally and cultural presentations at noon, featuring speakers and artists active in social justice, peace and self-determination. The march begins at 1:45 p.m., followed by a free outdoor community meal at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place at St. Matthew's-St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, 8850 Woodward Ave., Detroit. For details, visit www.mlkdetroit.org.

“Let Freedom Ring” Awards Program with Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson

Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson will lead an awards program honoring local community leaders including Ellis, Rabbi Daniel Syme, Rev. JoAnn Watson, Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris, athlete Blake Corum and vocalist Kem. The event will also feature remarks from elected officials, including Mayor Mike Duggan, Sen. Gary Peters, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Congresswoman Rashida Talib, Congressman Shri Thanedar and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, II, as well as a headlining performance from Grammy Award-winning singer Howard Hewett. The free event starts at 4 p.m. at Detroit’s Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Ave. For details, visit www.313presents.com/events/detail/mlk-celebration.

Screening of “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis” and Drawing at the Detroit Institute of Arts

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) will present a screening of the 1970 documentary “King: A Filmed Record... Montgomery to Memphis.” The Richard Kaplan film follows King’s work from 1955-1968 and his rise from regional activist to leader of the Civil Rights movement and includes archival footage of his speeches, protests and arrests. The DIA will also have drawing in the galleries in its African American art galleries where participants can create their own pencil drawing to take home. The film will take place inside the DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre at 1 p.m. and drawing in the galleries will take place from noon – 4 p.m. The DIA is located at 5200 Woodward Ave. The events are free with general admission, which is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents. For more information, visit www.dia.org.

Tour de Troit’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Ride

Tour de Troit’s 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Ride takes participants on a 10-mile bike ride across historical sites in Detroit significant to Dr. King and other local civil rights activists. Cyclists must wear helmets to ride, bags more than 6.9 liters are not permitted. The ride starts at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at Wayne State University’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center at 495 Gilmour Mall, Detroit. For more information, visit www.tour-de-troit.org/mlk-memorial-ride.

MLK Day at the Wright

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is offering a day-long lineup of events for its annual MLK Day at the Wright. The day begins at 8 a.m. with a prayer breakfast featuring a keynote speech from Distinguished Professor in African American Studies at Wayne State University Dr. Melba Joyce, followed by a series of workshops and a screening of the documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.” It concludes with a 4 p.m. lecture from best-selling author and New York Times and MSNBC journalist Charles M. Blow. General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for youth 12 and younger and seniors 62 and older; and free for children younger than 3. Event tickets are $35 for the breakfast, $15 for the lecture or $60 for a full day pass that includes general admission. For details, visit https://www.thewright.org/2023-mlk-day-wright.

Regional

Free Admission and Special Activities at The Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn

The Henry Ford Museum is offering free admission and special activities for MLK Day. The American history museum is the permanent home of the Rosa Parks’ bus and is currently featuring a pop-up exhibit “‘How Long?’: Revisiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and His Legacy.” Day of events include hands-on activities, workshops and live recitations of King’s most famous speeches. The museum is located at 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn. For details, visit www.thehenryford.org.

38th annual Southfield MLK Peace Walk Celebration, Southfield

The city of Southfield and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Task Force will host its 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Peace Walk, with the theme “The Global Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” The morning begins with a walk from Hope Methodist Church at 9 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. program at the Southfield Pavilion, with a Taste Fest to conclude the event. Hope Methodist is located at 26275 Northwestern Highway and the Southfield Pavilion is located at 26000 Evergreen Road, both in Southfield. For details, visit www.mlktaskforcemi.org.

“A Day On, Not a Day Off,” Berkley

Presented by Royal Oak and Berkley, “A Day On, Not Off” will feature a morning of activities and service at Berkley High School. The day will begin with a donation drive, followed by a freedom walk through the neighborhood. Afterward, participants are invited to take part in service projects including donation sorting, blanket making and writing cards to veterans and first-responders. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual presentation on the Berkley and Royal Oak schools’ Facebook pages will feature a series of speakers and performers. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the freedom walk taking place at 9:30 a.m. and service projects beginning at 10:15 a.m. The virtual presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Berkley High School is located at 2325 Catalpa Dr., Berkley. For details, visit romi.gov/mlk.

“It Starts with Me,” Canton

Canton Township and Plymouth-Canton Community Schools will host “It Starts with Me” to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The evening begins with a reception that will feature light refreshments, student art and the opportunity for guests to do their own hands-on art projects. The main event will include speakers, student presentations and a performance by the Stan Barnes and Friends band. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with the main program at 6:30 p.m., taking place at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill Road, Canton. Visit www.cantonvillagetheater.org.

MLK Day of Celebration Luncheon Featuring Historic Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray, Lansing

Historic Civil Rights attorney Fred Gray will headline the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan’s 38th annual MLK Day of Celebration luncheon. Gray is a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, renowned for representing Civil Rights leaders including King, Rosa Parks, the Freedom Riders and the Selma-to-Montgomery Marchers. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Lansing Center at 333 Michigan Ave., Lansing. Tickets are $60 each or $425 for a table of eight. Visit www.mlkmidmichigan.com/day-of-celebration.

2023 MLK Commemorative March, East Lansing

Michigan State University (MSU) will host its annual MLK Commemorative March plus a program featuring speeches from community members, campus dignitaries and student leaders. The march will start at 9 a.m. at Beaumont Tower, located at 375 W Circle Dr., East Lansing. MSU will also host a series of other events leading up to MLK Day. For more information, visit www.inclusion.msu.edu.