Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster slated to return in 2024

Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster is slated to return in 2024, years after it was shut down after a park patron was severely injured by a piece of metal that fell from the ride.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based amusement park announced the reopening of the ride on its social platforms Monday.

The 420-foot roller coaster's retirement was announced in September 2022, about a year after Rachel Hawes of Swartz Creek, Michigan, was severely injured while waiting in line for the ride on Aug. 15, 2021.

The park called the reopening "a new formula for thrills" in a 45-second video teaser.

"Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024," the theme park said on its website. "Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills."

The accident involving Hawes happened when a fist-size, L-shape metal bracket attached to the back of the roller coaster, part of a sensor system that tells the coaster's computer where the train is on the track, became dislodged and struck the woman, according to officials.

Following a state-led investigation last February, the amusement park received no sanctions, and no evidence was collected that indicated it acted illegally or had reason to believe that the ride was unsafe, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The report blamed the accident on “instantaneous overload fracture” of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride.

The theme park last summer announced new attractions coming to the campus in May 2023, which includes the Boardwalk, a new area of the park alongside the Lake Erie shoreline featuring the Wild Mouse family coaster and a renovated and modernized Grand Pavilion, which will house indoor and outdoor seating, a waterfront bar and park-exclusive food.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, in a release.

The Top Thrill Dragster, which opened in 2003, went from zero to 120 mph in less than four seconds, according to Cedar Point. It launched riders on a straight away at 120 mph before climbing a hill and then coming back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

