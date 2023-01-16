White Boy Rick sits down with Charlie LeDuff for live event at Andiamo

If you’ve ever wondered how accurate 2018’s “White Boy Rick” Hollywood film was, here’s your chance to hear the real story from the guy who lived it.

Detroit’s Richard Wershe Jr. will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren on March 18. The evening is billed as a “White Boy Rick’s ‘The Real Story,'" a conversation and interview with LeDuff followed by an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

Tickets are $25-$59 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Andiamo will also sell “meet and greet packages” for $100 that include an autograph and photo with Wershe. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or at andiamoshowroom.com or by calling (586) 268-3200.

A former drug trafficker and FBI informant as a teenager in Detroit in the 1980s, Wershe has spent most of the past 30 or so years in jail. He was released in the summer of 2020.