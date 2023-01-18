Murder-mystery show at Planet Ant features unsuspecting Detroiters

“The Last Meow” is a murder-mystery performance that blends comedy and improvisation.

Showing at the Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck this month, the production stars actor and improv vet Jeff Fritz as Detective Lenny Ludsky and features one of four Detroit-based personalities who are not actors, but instead are jumping into the show without knowing what is in the script or having attended any rehearsals.

“With a different special guest in each show, not only will the audience be surprised, but the cast and I will also be along for the ride,” said “The Last Meow” director and writer Robyn Whitelaw. “The cast has no idea what the special guest will say or do, so they will be on their toes the entire time.”

The featured guests are Fox 2 Detroit meteorologist Alan Longstreet, stand-up comic Tam White, music writer and contributor to WDET’s “Culture Shift” program Jeff Milo and “Detroiters” writer and Second City alum Nancy Hayden.

Whitelaw said the audience is invited to play along and will be given a chance to guess the murderer at the end of each show.

“All the clues needed to solve the murder mystery will be presented, but at the same time, our cast will be looking for ways to distract the guest from finding the clues,” she said. “The distracts are where the fun begins.”

“The Last Meow” at Planet Ant Theatre

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Jan. 27-28

2321 Caniff, Hamtramck

Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door

planetant.com

Guest schedule:Jeff Milo, FridayTam White, SaturdayNancy Hayden, Jan. 27Alan Longstreet, Jan. 28