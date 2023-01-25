Winter Blast Royal Oak moves back two weeks to Feb. 17-19

Citing projected frigid temperatures planned for early February in Metro Detroit, organizers of the outdoor festival Winter Blast Royal Oak have moved the event two weeks into the future.

Instead of Feb. 3-5, Winter Blast will be Feb. 17-19.

The three-day festival is still expected to have all the same winter-weather activities like ice skating, ice carving, marshmallow roasting and a ski and snowboard experience, plus food trucks and live music.

“Winter Blast is a much-anticipated event that offers an abundance of seasonal, outdoor experiences courtesy of so many entities – from the downtown small businesses to musicians to food truck operators and more – it’s a big investment for everyone involved,” said event producer Jon Witz in a statement about the move.

“Our goal is to deliver an event that is as successful and safe as possible, and if we have the opportunity to move away from a weekend that could deliver bitter cold temps, we want to make that move. The same level of programming and entertainment will remain in place for the new weekend.”

Winter Blast Royal Oak has free admission, and will take place in the area between 11 Mile and 3rd street and Main and Troy in downtown Royal Oak. Visit winterblast.com for more information.