Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, announces engagement to boyfriend

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, Eminem's daughter, will be heading down the aisle soon.

The social media influencer and podcast host announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on Instagram on Monday.

"Casual weekend recap..." she wrote, alongside pics of McClintock on one knee, proposing to her. She included emojis of a crying face, a pink heart and an engagement ring.

The 27-year-old Michigan State University graduate made the announcement to her 3 million Instagram followers.

Scott Mathers has been a frequent topic in Eminem's music, and as a 5-year-old logged a guest appearance on Em's "My Dad's Gone Crazy."

"Just a Little Shady," Scott Mathers' podcast with her co-host Brittany Ednie, launched last summer and has logged 27 episodes.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama