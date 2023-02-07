Immersive Disney experience in Detroit spans film studio's 100-year history

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Get ready, Disney fans.

After announcing its arrival in October, Lighthouse Immersive’s Disney-themed experience opens in Detroit on Thursday, offering the chance to be fully swathed in all things Disney.

Similar to its Van Gogh, Klimt and King Tut predecessors, “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” puts visitors in the center of a theater that surrounds them with music and light, including 60,600 frames of video, 56,281 cubic feet of projections and 90,000,000 pixels.

Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross said immersive Disney spans the film studio’s 100-year history and is a different experience from its other shows.

“While our previous immersive offerings were a sort of snapshot of an artistic personality and the period they lived through, ‘Disney Animation: Immersive Experience’ covers a stunning variety of cultures, places and time periods,” he said. “The only thing they all have in common is the medium of animation.”

Immersive Disney encompasses 45 of the more than 60 animated films in Disney’s history ranging from its inaugural “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1937 to 21st century hits like “Frozen” and “Encanto.” It follows a loose narrative centered around common Disney themes told through the songs and characters that share them.

J. Miles Dale, the show’s creative director, said it is framed around the idea of following your dreams.

“We start with ‘A Dream is a Wish’ and finish with ‘When You Wish Upon a Star,’” he said. “That was always a big thing from Walt (Disney), talking about the importance of dreams and how it’s important to believe that our wishes can come true.”

In addition to being immersive, “Disney Animation” is also interactive, with floor projections where visitors can move animations of water, lava, leaves, pixie dust and more with their feet.

“The show is turning into a little bit of a track meet for kids doing laps once they see they can make the floor swirl all around them, and that’s kind of magical,” Dale said. “They don’t need to understand the technicalities… it’s magic.”

Before the immersive show, visitors can learn about the process of animation with a series of exhibits that showcase historical Disney storyboards as well as real locations that have inspired the worlds of Disney. The exhibit will also have drawing tables for guests to try their own hands at animation.

Immersive Disney opened in December in Toronto followed by Cleveland in January. Detroit is the next city to receive the show, along with Nashville, which also opens this week.

Dale said the company continues to refine the experience but reception has been good so far.

“I think that ultimately what we’re seeing is that people are loving it in a way that’s unexpected,” he said, “and that has been gratifying to us to see audiences enjoy it as much as they have been.”

Ross said the show is a whole new way to experience Disney with something for everyone.

“People from every walk of life, every generation, can find something recognizable and beloved in Disney Animation Studio's catalogue of enchanting stories, characters and worlds,” he said. “We hope this experience brings audiences together, united in a shared experience.”

'Disney Animation: Immersive Experience'

Thursday to May 14

311 E Grand River Ave., Lighthouse Art Space in Detroit

Tickets start at $27.99. www.lighthouseimmersive.com/disney.