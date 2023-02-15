AEW to make Detroit return with Little Caesars Arena show

All Elite Wrestling is returning to Detroit.

The professional wrestling company will hold tapings of its live "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" shows at Little Caesars Arena on May 10, venue officials announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 via Ticketmaster channels.

"Dynamite" airs from 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays on TBS, and "Rampage" airs from 10-11 p.m. Fridays on TNT.

AEW made its Detroit debut in June at Little Caesars Arena in an event that featured a 12-man "Blood and Guts" match, featuring two rings enclosed inside of a steel cage.

The company launched in January 2019 and is home to popular wrestlers MJF, Chris Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, Orange Cassidy and more.

