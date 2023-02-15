Ms. Pat comes to Detroit for sold-out concert ahead of her show's season 3 debut

A seasoned stand-up comedian who had a rough past but has multi-faceted career now, Patricia Williams is better known to the world as Ms. Pat.

If you didn't learn about her when she was a guest on your favorite podcast, maybe you know her from her own podcast, "The Patdown with Ms. Pat." Or, perhaps you've seen her Emmy-nominated comedy series "The Ms. Pat Show." The show, which doesn't shy away from controversial topics that affect today's families, airs on BET+ and Paramount+, and an edited version also airs on traditional BET.

The series, which she has called a "grown folks sitcom," is based on her memoir, "Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat," which was a finalist for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature. The book tells the story of her past as a former drug dealer who became a suburban mom. In real life, Williams has eight children.

It's also likely you've seen her hour-long Netflix stand-up special "Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?" which is full of huge laughs, some serious reflections and a lot of "I can't believe she said that" moments.

More of those outrageous moments are sure to happen during her sold-out Detroit concert Friday at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Comic Vincent B. Bryant Jr., a writer on her show, is the warm-up act.

Of all the things Williams does in her career, she is at heart a stand-up comedian.

"I'm very passionate about my stand up because that's one thing that I own and control. TV will eventually fade away, but stand-up is something that I started with," she said. Williams says her live shows bring in a diverse audience, from "young White guys to old Black men."

"It's a very funny show. I always tell the ladies, make sure you put on the good panty liners, because you night need them," she said, laughing.

While Pat Williams is on tour, fans will also see the "Ms. Pat Show" version of Williams on tour in this upcoming third season, which debuts next week. Once again the show will break some molds and stereotypes typically seen in family comedies.

"You get to see me go on tour, working on my comedy career," she said. "Most of the time when you see sitcoms, the Black woman, especially, always holds up the Black man. Well, in this instance you see the Black man holding up the Black woman. He's very supportive of my comedy career and you get to see me on tour and you'll see episodes about the struggles I go through being a woman in comedy."

As for the future, Williams has plenty on her plate to keep her busy. She said she plans to do more producing, but would also love the chance to host a television show, perhaps a game show or something that lets her other talents shine.

"I would love to host a DIY show," she said.

Ms. Pat

8 p.m. Fri.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

350 Madison, Detroit

Sold out

'The Ms. Pat Show'

Season 3 debuts Feb. 23 on BET+