Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters'

Associated Press
Los Angeles – More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a representative says the actor's family is “now deciding end of life matters.”

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore's manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles.
Tom Sizemore attends the world premiere red carpet for "Night of the Tommyknockers" at the Fine Arts Theatre on November 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago's statement said.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers." No charges were filed.

Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twin boys.

Randy Davison, from left, Tom Sizemore, Doug Lito, Paola Paulin and Mark Anthony Cox attends the Bermuda Island Movie World Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
