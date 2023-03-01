Adam Sandler expands tour to include Little Caesars Arena this spring

Multi-hyphenate celebrity Adam Sandler will bring his “Adam Sandler Live” tour to Little Caesars Arena April 17.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. LCA date go on sale at noon Friday at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices were not announced.

This show is one of seven added to a sold-out run of dates that Sandler, 56, performed in 2022 and early 2023. It's advertised as featuring "surprise guest."

The last time the "Hustle" star graced a Detroit stage was in 2019 when he brought his “100% Fresher Tour” to the Fox Theatre with special guest fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider.

Sandler's films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide and he’s one of Netflix’s most successful stars.