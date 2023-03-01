ENTERTAINMENT

Adam Sandler expands tour to include Little Caesars Arena this spring

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Multi-hyphenate celebrity Adam Sandler will bring his “Adam Sandler Live” tour to Little Caesars Arena April 17.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. LCA date go on sale at noon Friday at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices were not announced.

Tickets to see Adam Sandler at Little Caesars Arena April 17 go on sale at noon Friday.

This show is one of seven added to a sold-out run of dates that Sandler, 56, performed in 2022 and early 2023. It's advertised as featuring "surprise guest."

The last time the "Hustle" star graced a Detroit stage was in 2019 when he brought his “100% Fresher Tour” to the Fox Theatre with special guest fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider.

Sandler's films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide and he’s one of Netflix’s most successful stars.

