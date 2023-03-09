Billy Porter brings 'Black Mona Lisa' tour to Detroit's Fisher Theatre
Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter is bringing his many talents to the stage of Detroit’s Fisher Theatre this spring.
His “Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1” stops in Motown on May 18. Porter's first career-spanning pop music concert tour, the 90-minute show will include a full band, video installations and nods to both Broadway and his Award-winning show “Pose.”
“It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me. You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music,” Porter said in a tour announcement press release.
Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com or in person at the Fisher Theatre box office, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.
A modern fashion icon and a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, Porter has released four albums and several singles. Among the many awards he has won, he has a Tony for his role in "Kinky Boots" as well as an acting Emmy for the show "Pose."
